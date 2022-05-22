FIRST ALERT: Intense Heat Brings Potential for Severe Storms

Our mid-summer heat continues this afternoon. Our highs have increased even more today, with mid-90s along the west and hotter heat indices. Our humidity levels rose to the upper 60s and low 70s today which has brought us a sticky to uncomfortable feel to the air. Make sure you stay hydrated again this afternoon to prevent a heat exhaustion with these highs temps. Fortunately, our wind is gusting near 20-30 mph, which is bringing relief to the strong heat.

A cold front will drop our temperatures, but before it gets the chance to do that, it’s lifting the hot and humid air in the surface, which is waking up storms and the severe storm potential across northern and western New England.

Hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning remain as a threat for the affected areas. These showers, embedded downpours will move from the west and into the east. They will weaken as the move closer to Boston, along with the loss of daytime heating. Although the southeast is likely to remain dry, its from Worcester to the north and west of it that will track most of the activity. The risk of severe weather ends around 9-10pm tonight but isolated lingering showers may continue move through, weakening by the hour.

Along calm weather, our highs tomorrow remain in the 70s, Tuesday will bring the coolest temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s. The picks of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday for now, seeking the relief of the heat with below average highs and dry conditions. Rain chances return by the end of the week along a slight rise in temperatures. Our Memorial Day weekend is featuring highs in the 70s with mostly dry conditions.