Yesterday wasn’t quite as hot as Monday, but it still reached the low to mid 90s across the region. Today, temperatures will largely be in the 80s, but a few of us may reach 90° before a cool down.

Showers and thunderstorms became more numerous yesterday, which could continue into Wednesday. At this point, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop back to seasonable levels – in the upper 70s and low 80s.