Though there are no heat advisories in effect today, our heat wave continues for many places reaching 90 degrees again this afternoon.

It’s cooler toward the Canadian border with a couple of pop-up thunderstorms possible. And a little bit cooler at the south facing shore with the wind coming from the south west at 10 to 20 mph.

First Alerts have been issued by the NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team ahead of isolated damaging wind and a heavy rain threat this afternoon.

There is a front over New England responsible for the returned humidity and some isolated intense thunderstorms. We are most vulnerable to damaging wind gusts from thunderstorms in southern New England between 2 and 9 p.m. But we’re not limited to that time, as we saw last night with thunderstorms in the middle of the night. And such a warm and sticky air mass in the front nearby we have to keep our guard up at all times.

But we’re not limited to that time, as we saw last night with thunderstorms in the middle of the night. Because of such a warm and sticky air mass, and front nearby, we have to keep our guard up at all times. As the front gradually pushes south tonight, will see a return of lower humidity in northern New England.

But in southern New England, the storm threat continues with low temperatures only in the 70s. There will be a wave of low pressure on the front south of Long Island tomorrow with some downpours and thunderstorms possible from Connecticut to Cape Cod the first part of the day. For the balance of the afternoon tomorrow we should see more sun clouds with just an isolated shower storm, lower humidity and a high temperature in the 80s.

High pressure moves in Friday night and Saturday with lower humidity and some nice weather. There will be sunshine on Saturday with temperatures in the 80s.

The next weather system is on our doorstep Sunday, it’s a tough call on whether we get a dry day or not. Clouds will be moving in humidity will return with a chance of showers are storms by afternoon and at night.

We’re also watching tropical storm Isaias over Hispaniola today. It’s expected to weaken and a bit from it 60 mph winds this morning, but then may increasing intensity again as it gets into the water near the Bahamas tomorrow.

The national hurricane center has shifted its track east of Florida now. Somewhere near the coast of South Carolina by Monday. This is in a position where we are vulnerable in New England. The storm will likely be passing near our region Tuesday night and Wednesday. So maybe we get some rain but hopefully not wind. It’s a busy first alert 10 day forecast.