Localized Flooding Possible for the Next Few Days

A very slow-moving upper level storm and its attendant surface storm center are meandering over New England.

After delivering widespread storms with localized severe flooding Sunday, Monday has brought slow-moving downpours and thunderstorms, which are expected to continue in scattered fashion through much of the day.

There should be a trend of the strongest downpours and storms going from north to south across the southern half of New England from mid-morning to late day, respectively. The northern half of New England will simply see pockets of showers, downpours and thunder scattered throughout the day.

Monday night will see a few showers still floating through New England with areas of fog in a soupy air that continues – along with recurring scattered downpours and thunder – Tuesday into Wednesday.

Humid air fueling the downpours will mean heavy rainfall rates, raising the risk of localized flash flooding in communities where slow-moving thunderstorms couple with poor drainage, or where those storms sit long enough.

It was an active weather day in New England on Sunday, with many areas seeing severe weather.

By Thursday, the energy driving this system will finally start to break down and drift east of New England, not entirely eliminating the chance of showers and thunder but markedly decreasing it. This will eventually lead to improved weather heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Even then, our First Alert Weather Team sees the potential for afternoon and evening scattered thunder with new but faster-moving disturbances in the sky aloft, caught in the storm-steering jet stream winds that will be near or directly over New England.

That said, the temperatures will be on a steady warming trend over the weekend, returning more classic mid-summer air to New England which looks to continue in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.