MAPS: How nor'easter will move into Mass. Tuesday, hour by hour

See maps showing when snow will fall on Greater Boston on Tuesday, as well as expected snowfall totals for southern New England

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major snowstorm is expected to sweep into the Greater Boston area Tuesday morning, dropping up to a foot of snow in some parts and impacting the morning commute.

The nor'easter is expected to move into the area before dawn on Tuesday and last all day, bringing whiteout conditions at times and the possibility of blizzard conditions near Cape Cod.

The storm should move out of the area around sundown, according to the NBC10 Boston First Alert forecast.

Here's how the storm is currently forecast to move through the area all day on Tuesday:

A map showing the forecast of snow, sleet and rain moving into the Massachusetts area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow, sleet and rain moving into the Massachusetts area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow, sleet and rain moving into the Massachusetts area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of widespread snow falling across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of widespread snow falling across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of widespread snow falling across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of widespread snow falling across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow tapering off across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing the forecast of snow tapering off across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Live radar of snowstorm

You can track the storm all day on our website and app with interactive weather radar — here's what it looks like:

Snowfall total maps

Here's how much snow we're expecting around Greater Boston, and how fast the snow is expected to fall:

A map showing expected snowfall totals across southern New England, with some areas of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island getting 12 inches or more. Parts of southern New Hampshire are forecast to get 8 inches.
A map showing expected snowfall totals in the Boston area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
A map showing expected snowfall rate across southern New England for the morning commute on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Massachusetts nor'easter snow storm news

Full coverage of the storm headed to the Greater Boston area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

