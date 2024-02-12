MAPS: How nor'easter will move into Mass. Tuesday, hour by hour

A major snowstorm is expected to sweep into the Greater Boston area Tuesday morning, dropping up to a foot of snow in some parts and impacting the morning commute.

The nor'easter is expected to move into the area before dawn on Tuesday and last all day, bringing whiteout conditions at times and the possibility of blizzard conditions near Cape Cod.

The storm should move out of the area around sundown, according to the NBC10 Boston First Alert forecast.

Here's how the storm is currently forecast to move through the area all day on Tuesday:

NBC10 Boston A map showing the forecast of snow, sleet and rain moving into the Massachusetts area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the forecast of snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the forecast of widespread snow falling across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the forecast of snow tapering off across Greater Boston the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Live radar of snowstorm

You can track the storm all day on our website and app with interactive weather radar — here's what it looks like:

Snowfall total maps

Here's how much snow we're expecting around Greater Boston, and how fast the snow is expected to fall:

A map showing expected snowfall totals across southern New England, with some areas of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island getting 12 inches or more. Parts of southern New Hampshire are forecast to get 8 inches.

A map showing expected snowfall totals in the Boston area on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.