Morning Snow Flurries; Cool Monday

After a couple of gloomy days, the sunshine will make a return today. Any early flurries or showers will come to an end and clouds will clear by late morning. Unfortunately, temperatures will remain rather cool with highs ranging from the 30s into the 40s.

Wednesday you can expect to see more sunshine. Once again, it will be rather chilly with temperatures into the 40s.

The forecast at the end of the week is a little bit of a wild card. A coastal storm will brush by Thursday into Friday. It doesn’t look like it will be a direct hit, but some showers are possible both days. If the storm were to track a little bit closer to the coast we’d expect to see strong winds and some locally heavy rain. Temperature will warm into the upper 40s.

As we had in the weekend temperatures will approach 60 degrees and the sun will return. Both weekend days will be beautiful. It will be much anticipated and well deserv

