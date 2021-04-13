Mostly Dry Until Thursday Rain, Friday Downpours

The clouds and cool temperatures are here to stay for a while. Our wind today will turn a bit from the northeast to the north so the clouds will have more of a chance to break apart, especially at the coast. However, mostly cloudy skies remain overall.

Highs today will be in the 50s near the coast and north, to low 60s inland and where we can get the sun to break through the clouds.

Wednesday is pretty similar, although the northeast breeze will be light and the air will be drier so less clouds are expected in all places. Highs again stay in the 50s at the coast, to the 60s inland with more sunshine to warm things up.

Thursday we see this elongated system tighten up and approach the northeast, bringing showers to western New England. Then a coastal low is expected to develop off of this parent storm Thursday into Friday.

The low slowly heads east, just off of our south coast. It moves so slow that the storm isn’t out of our area until Saturday afternoon.

This storm will bring in soaking rainfall to the southern half of New England, with 1-2” of rain possible. Farther north, half an inch to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely across the northern half. Cold air is wrapped into this low, so higher elevations may see light snow. Especially the Worcester Hills, Berkshires and southern Green Mountains.

The wind will be strong from the northeast gusting between 40 and 50 mph at the coast, up to 40 mph inland. With the persistent northeast flow this week and increasing winds by Friday, we expect splash over and beach erosion at the coast as wave heights increase to around 10 feet.

Once we get this slow moving storm out of here, we slowly warm up Saturday afternoon to around 50. Then Sunday may be the pick of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

Next week we have more weak shortwaves moving through, bringing in periodic shower chances. At least we expect milder temperatures in the 60s for next week.