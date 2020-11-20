Mostly Mild Weekend Ahead With Mix of Clouds and Sunshine

Our milder temperatures will stick around for part of the weekend. Highs on Saturday reach the 40s north, and 50s to the south even as our wind direction switches more from the northwest.

An easterly wind on Sunday will bring our temperatures down to the 30s and 40s for highs. Both days should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few mountain sprinkles or snow showers are possible, Sunday night more widespread precipitation returns.

Sunday night is when an area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes. Our temperatures are running warm enough that we should see all rain in lower elevations and across southern New England. Sunday night in the mountains some snow to a wintry mix is possible, then changing to rain by Monday.

The rain moves out for Tuesday as high pressure takes over for a short time. Highs fall to the 40s and upper 30s on this day with upslope snow showers on northern and western facing slopes.

There is another low pressure system that will pass to our north Wednesday, and as it does, it will bring snow showers across northern New England late in the day.

Another low passes across southern New England Thursday, bringing scattered rain for Thanksgiving. Our NBC10 Boston forecast model has gone over 50% for precipitation for most of New England on this day.

Warmer air moves in on a gusty south wind and highs will at least be in the 50s. Our unsettled pattern continues into the following weekend with another low-pressure system moving through sometime Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned as we iron out the details.