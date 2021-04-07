New England Enters Stretch of Sunshine, Warm Temps

Now that the storm system off Nova Scotia is moving west, more sunshine in store for us Wednesday through Friday.

Fair weather clouds will develop in the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the 60s to near 70 inland. At the coast, we expect daily sea breezes to keep highs in the 50s to low 60s.

With all the dry weather, our wildfire risk remains elevated across the northeast and the pollen count remains high, thanks to all the tree pollen.

By the weekend our temperatures rise a bit for Saturday, low 60s near the coast and low 70s inland. A system approaches from the west, but we hold off on rain until late Saturday night into Sunday.

There looks to be a minor coastal low that develops to our south Sunday into Monday, so we spin up scattered rain and cooler temperatures those days.

Another wave of rain heads in the middle of next week, too. If those systems hold in the forecast, we could be looking at around 1” of much-needed rainfall through the 10-day forecast, starting Sunday. Stay tuned.