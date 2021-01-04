Amid Gray January Stretch, Watch Out for Icy Roads in the Morning

Multiple disturbances traversing the New England sky and headed for a developing storm over the waters east of the region are generating occasional rain and snow showers for the region; and while they’ve dropped one or two inches of snow in many communities, road treatments have been extremely effective where they’ve been applied.

With temperatures nearing 40 degrees for many Monday, our First Alert Weather Team doesn’t expect any significant impact on roads, save for road spray in southeast Massachusetts where rain showers will be frequent and prolonged.

Elsewhere, eastern areas end up with the highest chance of recurring rain and snow showers Monday afternoon and evening, with renewed rain and snow showers expected in eastern New England Monday night into Tuesday.

The concern Tuesday morning is road ice may be a bit trickier: rather than a broad drop of moisture on roads making widespread treatment needs obvious, Tuesday morning may instead see pockets of moisture on the road, meaning patches of black ice or light snow on roads will be a possibility.

Once again Tuesday, like Monday, temperatures will rise above the melting point during the day, offsetting any ice concerns.

The weather won’t improve significantly until the storm to our east can nudge even farther east, which will likely start happening Wednesday for some afternoon breaks in the clouds, then a bright day Thursday.

One aspect of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast that remains fairly stable is the temperature -- consistently near or slightly above normal for January.

The next storm to watch tracks to our south Friday night into Saturday and southern New England could end up in the northern flank of its snow shield, so we’ll watch that one carefully – though right now our exclusive NBC10/NECN Forecast System only puts the chance at 20% for Boston, but more like 30% to 35% for Cape Cod.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, regardless, and right now fairly quiet weather looks to hold on through early next week.