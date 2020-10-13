Raw Weather with Wind, Heavy Rain Tuesday

We have a soggy day in store for New England. The remnants from Hurricane Delta combine with a cold front to bring in steady and heavy rain.

This morning has already been drizzly with chilly temps. Wind gusts will be as high as 30-40 mph from the east and northeast during the afternoon. Not damaging, but adding to the raw feel with the rain and cool temperatures.

Our highs will only be in the 40s and 50s north, 60s far southeast. The showers will amount to around 1" through the evening. Some areas in northern New England could see around 2" of rain as the heaviest downpours may develop there.

The rain tapers from southwest to northeast tonight, with lingering rain in Maine through Wednesday morning. This rain may put a dent in the drought at best. However, we need 9-13" of rain to get rid of our drought completely and several soaking rains to do that. That is not in our forecast.

The sun reappears and we dry out Wednesday and Thursday. Our temperatures warm as our wind direction changes from onshore to offshore and light. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s, making for some beautiful days to take in the fall foliage.

Another wave of rain is set to move in for Friday into Saturday. High temperatures again will be around 70 for Friday prior to a cold front moving in and a disturbance moving up the coast. Another 1" or so of rainfall could be in the cards, with the probability of heavy rain increasing with each model run.

The showers dry up Saturday afternoon with temps falling to highs around 60 for both days this weekend. Next week will bring us more temps in the 60s, but our models are split on a cooler outlook vs. milder temperatures and another warm up, so stay tuned!