Sunny Saturday Before Rainy Sunday in New England

A beautiful sunny Saturday brings us mild temperatures. Highs remain slightly above average, normal highs are typically in the upper 40s at this time of the year and we’ll keep enjoying low 50s today. Another mild afternoon tomorrow but a gusty and rainy one too.

The wind this afternoon gusts over 20-30 mph but tomorrow evening brings the strongest wind across the cape and islands gusting over 50 mph. This will produce dangerous marine conditions with Gale warnings in effect.

Meanwhile, the rain tomorrow will arrive by late morning in CT but will reach eastern New England by midday and that rain will continue through the afternoon into tomorrow night. Total rainfall amounts will remain limited to about half an inch generally. But the wind will gust over 20 mph through the day and increase its speed by the evening and into tomorrow night.

With the milder southwest flow, temperatures will remain in the 50s Sunday and Monday. Monday dries out early and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday brings sunny skies, highs dip into the upper 40s and we’re set for another system enhancing the potential for rain on Wednesday. While this system is tracking to reach New England at a later time, the higher chance for snow in the mountains would be at night as temperatures dip into Thursday morning. The 10 day forecast keeps us with a milder end to the month of November.