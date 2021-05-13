Sunshine, Highs Near 70 Thursday and Friday

We will be closing out the work week with sunshine and even warmer weather today and tomorrow. Today, we’ll be adding even more sunshine into the mix.

After a cool start this morning, we’ll see temperatures recover into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s by Friday. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The week and next weekend don’t look warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average.

This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.