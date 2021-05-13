forecast

Sunshine, Highs Near 70 Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s today and tomorrow, with a few possible showers or thunderstorms

By Chris Gloninger

We will be closing out the work week with sunshine and even warmer weather today and tomorrow. Today, we’ll be adding even more sunshine into the mix.

After a cool start this morning, we’ll see temperatures recover into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s by Friday. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible.

The week and next weekend don’t look warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average.

This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.

