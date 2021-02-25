Temperatures Fall Ahead of Wintry Mix This Weekend

A powerful low pressure center crossed the state of Maine last night and is now pulling out. It was ahead of the system we had a nice 50° air in southern New England yesterday.

But at the same time - snow returned to the mountains of far northern New England and especially central and northern Maine. Now we are all on the backside of that departing storm, with colder air blowing in during the day and overnight tonight.

High temperatures for today have already occurred. We were 45° when the sun came up in southern New England, with the temperature dropping to about 40° and staying put. In far northern New England we had a few inches of snow with temperatures today recovering only to about freezing. And for some of the mountains of Vermont and northern New Hampshire, snow showers continue.

Wind from the northwest had been gusting past 30 mph this morning, but they will slowly diminish this afternoon and evening.

The almost full moon will illuminate our sky and landscape overnight tonight. It’s a cold one - with temperatures falling to 0° in the far north to the 20s toward the south coast. The wind should go to near calm.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Strong high pressure gives us a beautiful Friday. After a chilly start we will warm to about freezing north, and close to 40° south with light wind.

A warm front approaches overnight tomorrow night with clouds returning, temperatures falling to the teens and 20s. Snow and rain will develop in southwestern New England before sunrise Saturday.

That wintry mix will advance rapidly to the north and east arriving in western Maine by lunchtime. Any snow near the shore will change quickly to rain with temperatures jumping into the 40s.

Once you get north of the Massachusetts Turnpike and west of the Merrimack River Valley, we may have a prolonged period of snow with a couple of inches in the higher elevations before changing to rain in the afternoon.

For northern New England it is snowing early in the afternoon but the snow/rain line probably advances close to the Canadian border by evening.

Liquid equivalent amounts are less than a half inch for most of us. So even as the rain ends during the evening in Southern New England, we may have puddles left over because of melting snow. There’s a chance of a refreeze in parts of southern New England as the sky may clear late Saturday night, that’s the night of the full "snow" moon.

There are some changes to the Sunday forecast. It does not look as warm as it did before. We should still make the 40s in southern New England, but probably 30s north. There may be some icy spots early in the day.

A front is going to settle to the south coast of New England with another wave of low pressure bringing the clouds right back in Sunday afternoon - that is - if we see the sun at all.

Another wave of low pressure may ride over us Sunday evening with a chance of a wintry mix once again. Then it looks like we’re going to turn cold once again. A strong cold front is likely to come through Monday with a few snow showers or rain showers at the coast.

Monday night and Tuesday another batch of arctic air comes in on strong wind. A few snow squalls will end early Tuesday, followed by a mix of sun and clouds, windy and cold with a high in the 20s to low 30s.

And it is starting to look a little bit colder and unsettled next week. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest updates.