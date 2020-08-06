Temperatures in the 80s Thursday Ahead of Cooler Weather

As New Englanders continue to clean up from tropical storm Isaias, the weather turns cooler. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 80s today and even cooler weather to close out the work week on Friday.

It appears a system will start to move some rain into southern New England Friday. With an onshore wind, temperatures will only reach the 70s. This rain will fall across Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Rain chances will continue through the end of the day on Saturday.

It will be a 50-50 weekend coming up. Again, Saturday will be a bit wet and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Warmer weather will return for the first three days of next week with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. With increasing humidity, showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Cooler weather will return by the end of the week.