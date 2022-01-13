Warming Trend Continues Another Day Ahead of Friday Storm Threat

We are watching two storm systems in the next few days: One will graze southeastern Mass., the other will be more significant as it rides the eastern coastline.

Today is luckily quiet, and calmer. The wind from yesterday has subsided and temperatures are milder to begin the day. Highs today reach the 30s to low 40s -- another day to thaw out and melt more snow up north or in parking lots.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures cool a bit Friday as our wind turns from the north, highs in the 30s but falling as an ocean storm passes to our southeast. This storm will rough up our surf, increase some wind gusts and bring in a couple inches of snow for parts of Cape Cod and the Islands. The north wind gusts may be concerning Friday night into Saturday morning. Around 40+ mph winds are possible at the coast or Cape as the storm system pulls farther out to sea.

Colder air rushes in Saturday as morning lows drop to near zero, and highs will be in the teens. This is a one-day cold snap again as temps in the 20s return Sunday. Our next storm system will approach us in New England on Sunday night into Monday as the jet stream helps to steer this storm our way.

Forecast models are agreeing that the low pressure center will track right along the east coast, and then over central New England Monday afternoon. This means we are more likely to see a mix or rain south, several inches of snow in the mountains. Winds will be dominant from the southeast and strong. Gusts of 40+ mph at the South Coast looks like an option. This, along with the snow totals, will be dependent on the track of this storm. All options are still on the table, with even a nor’easter storm or a near miss.

Stay tuned! We do have a First Alert for Monday since we are confident that this storm will affect us. After that storm, little waves of snow pass by with perhaps another Arctic cool down at the end of the 10-day forecast.