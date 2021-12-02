Windy, Warm for Remainder of Thursday with Chance of PM Shower

A shot of mild air has been propelled into New England on our Thursday thanks to a steady southerly wind.

On the leading edge to this mild air, Thursday morning saw the wintry mix of light snow, freezing rain and rain move across New England…leaving slick spots for the morning commute in some of central, northern and western New England. Some parts of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont through central New Hampshire into interior Maine picked up around 2 inches of snow!

Breaks of midday sun will be disappearing behind building clouds during the late day that will deliver showers as a cold front arrives for the evening and brings multiple rounds of rain showers Thursday evening into the first part of the night. This all comes as a southwest wind turns to blow from the northwest and opens the door to colder, blustery conditions that will take all Thursday night through Friday.

Aside from mountain snow showers and a few flurries elsewhere, our First Alert Team expects a fair sky on Friday – but high temperatures struggling to get to 40°, with a busy wind which will mean a wind chill of 30° at the warmest time of the day.

Chilly air sticks around for the weekend although the wind will remain quiet…especially by Sunday. The next storm moves in Sunday night through Monday. At this point, the storm looks warm enough for rain in nearly all spots and a southerly wind may gust 55 mph on Cape Cod Monday afternoon.

As the air cools for the middle of next week the next storm slated for Wednesday will be a colder one… At this point it still looks warm enough for rain in southern New England, but does bring a better chance of accumulating snow to northern New England. Our First Alert Team will keep you posted in our exclusive 10-day forecast.