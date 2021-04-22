Wintry Wind Chill Thursday Before Temps Rebound

For many in central and southern New England, we heard our first rumbles of thunder yesterday. There were many reports of small hail with damaging winds gusts as well. These storms were along a powerful cold front that changed rained to snow.

Throughout the day today, it will be blustery. Many of us will fail to get to 50 degrees. With the wind, it will feel like we’re in the 30s, but at least the day will be mainly dry.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday, we jump into the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday, we close in on 70! At this point, it looks to be a 50/50 weekend.

A coastal storm will deliver some much needed rain to the region Sunday. It might actually end up being a wash out. Rain will move in during the morning and continue into the evening. Next week is looking mild.