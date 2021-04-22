forecast

Wintry Wind Chill Thursday Before Temps Rebound

Temperatures Thursday will fail to get to 50 degrees for many and with wind gusts up to 40 mph, it will feel like we’re in the 30s

By Chris Gloninger

For many in central and southern New England, we heard our first rumbles of thunder yesterday. There were many reports of small hail with damaging winds gusts as well. These storms were along a powerful cold front that changed rained to snow.

Throughout the day today, it will be blustery. Many of us will fail to get to 50 degrees. With the wind, it will feel like we’re in the 30s, but at least the day will be mainly dry.

Friday, we jump into the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday, we close in on 70! At this point, it looks to be a 50/50 weekend.

A coastal storm will deliver some much needed rain to the region Sunday. It might actually end up being a wash out. Rain will move in during the morning and continue into the evening. Next week is looking mild.

