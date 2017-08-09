80-Year-Old Scuba Diver Missing Off Cape Cod

A 80-year-old diver is missing off of Cape Cod, according to the US Coast Guard.

Authorities say he failed to resurface from a dive near Long Point off of Provincetown Wednesday morning.

Crew members of the Boston Whaler dive boat contacted the Coast Guard for help around 11:40 a.m., telling them the man, whose name has not been released, was diving around 11 a.m., becoming detached from his dive flag a little while afterwards.

The diver, during his last contact, reported he had between 30 and 35 minutes of oxygen left in his tank, and was diving in about 35 feet of water.

The diver has about 50 years of experience, authorities said.

Crews from the Coast Guard Station Providencetown, the local Harbormaster, a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, state environmental police, dive teams from Brewster and Yarmouth and local good Samaritan commercial and recreational vessels are searching for him.