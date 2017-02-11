Snow Moves Out, More On Way

Residents in parts of Massachusetts are waking up to one to three inches of snow. Snow showers will linger but are expected to move out by late morning.

As snow makes its way out, far northern Maine stays clear with a low temperature to 10 below zero, while southern New England temperatures hold steady in the 20s for lows.

Some sunshine in southern New England should get us up to 40° today, otherwise flurries continue in the north to the high temperature in the 30s. A pretty nice ski day. Another more potent system arrives on Sunday with snow developing during the late morning.

Snow likely changes to rain quickly along the coast in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Away from the shore — snow will become heavy at times by evening and continue all night.

Temperatures hold in the teens and 20s well away from the coast, to 20s and 30s closer to shore.

Wind increases on Sunday night as this storm evolves into a powerful nor'easter.

Monday morning looks like a high impact snow event on travel conditions. A foot of snow is possible.

In Connecticut the storm is likely over. In Boston, if we are raining it will likely change to snow with a few inches possible. In the state of Maine, a blizzard is possible Monday.

That storm ends from west to east during the afternoon, with windy and cold conditions Monday night.

Valentines Tuesday looks mostly dry with a high temperature close to 30°. We are also watching the possibility for another Nor'easter arriving later Wednesday into Thursday.

We are on the cold and stormy side of the weather map until further notice.