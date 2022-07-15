all inclusive boston

Summer Entertaining Done Right

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who needs an excuse to entertain during the summer? Not The Chef's Pantry's Anna Rossi! She is pulling out all the stops, giving you some 5-star inspiration for your next summer soiree.

Anna's whipping up her Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad while sipping on her favorite bubbly. She also heads to a Boston institution, Jasper White's Summer Shack, and catches up with Chef Dell Leandro, who puts a Brazilian spin on a New England classic with his Bacon-Wrapped Scallops on top of a Summer Corn Salad.

And later, she puts all those bubbles to work with a Slushy Champagne Oyster Mignonette.

All this and more in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.

This article tagged under:

all inclusive bostonrecipesSummercrab saladchef dell leandro
