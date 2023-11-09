18 Brown University students taken into custody while protesting Israel-Hamas war

Nearly 20 Brown University students were taken into custody Wednesday night after refusing to leave a campus building where they were protesting the Israel-Hamas war, according to WJAR-TV.

Brown University, in a statement to WJAR-TV, said the students being at that primary administrative building after hours "posed security concerns," adding that it issued multiple trespassing warnings before the 18 students were taken into custody.

"Staff in the building informed the students of their right to protest during the building's operating hours as long as their activities did not raise security concerns and did not disrupt normal operations," Brown University said in a statement to WJAR-TV.

The group, BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, told WJAR-TV that protests will continue until the university's president agrees to take a divestment resolution to the Brown Corporation.

According to The Associated Press, the number of Palestinians killed in the war has passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas raid.