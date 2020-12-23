2 Arrested in Worcester Double Shooting

Two victims were rushed to the hospital and two men were arrested after a double shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Multiple officers headed to Buffum and Coes streets around 2:30 a.m. after they received a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

Police heard gunshots coming from inside a home on Coes Street and saw two people run out shortly after. John Guzman and Jacob Rosa, both of Worcester, were arrested during the investigation.

Officers found the victims and gave them first aid until Worcester EMS arrived and took them to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police found two guns on scene that were collected as evidence.

Guzman was charged with two counts of assault and battery by gun, two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a loaded firearm without a license.

Rosa was charged with improperly storing a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without and FID card.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.