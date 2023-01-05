5 New Cars Cracked Up After Truck Crashes Into NH Dealership's Lot

Five new cars, still on the dealership lot, were damaged Wednesday in Exeter, New Hampshire, when a pick up truck jumped a curb and caused a chain reaction crash, according to the town's police department.

The truck was headed south on Portsmouth Avenue Wednesday when it jumped the curb near the Volvo Cars of Exeter dealership, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Police responded to the dealership just after 2 p.m.

Exeter PD is investigating the cause of this crash in which a pickup truck jumped the curb while traveling southbound on Portsmouth Avenue this afternoon and caused a chain reaction crash involving five new cars parked at the Volvo Cars of Exeter dealership. #ExeterNH pic.twitter.com/im56pn9vSn — Exeter Police Dept (@ExeterNHPD) January 4, 2023

The truck hit one car, which was pushed into a second car, police said. Then, the truck continued and hit another car, which created a "domino effect" involving another two vehicles on the lot, police said.

In all, five new cars were damaged, in addition to the truck, officers added.

The driver, who police only identified as a man, was not seriously hurt. He was taken to Exeter Hospital by the Exeter Fire Department to be evaluated.

No customers or employees were injured during the wreck, the town's police chief added.