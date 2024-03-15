75-year-old man critically injured in Maine fire

A 75-year-old Bangor, Maine, man was critically injured in a house fire Thursday.

The Fire Marshal's Office said Bangor firefighters responded to a residential fire on Ohio Street in Bangor shortly after noon Thursday.

One of the occupants, a 75-year-old man whose name has not been released, was rescued from the home and taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with severe burn injuries. He was later taken by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A second male who also lived at the home was not injured.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal and Bangor police.