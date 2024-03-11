Family of 8-year-old Mass. boy killed in Maine crash expected to survive

The younger brother and father of an 8-year-old Massachusetts boy killed in a crash in Maine over the weekend are expected to survive, police say.

"There have been a number of requests for an update relating to this past weekend's tragic fatal motor vehicle crash which claimed the life of an 8-year old boy. As of last report I received, the remaining three victims of the crash remain hospitalized with serious injuries, but are stable and are expected to survive," Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said in a Facebook post Monday.

Rumford police said they received a 911 call around 3:13 p.m. Saturday reporting a two-vehicle collision with multiple people trapped in the vicinity of 1125 U.S. Route 2, approximately one mile from McDonald’s.

According to a preliminary investigation, Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale, Mass., was driving a Subaru Impreza eastbound on U.S. Route 2 with his two boys, 8 and 5 years old, when the car collided with a Volvo S80 that was being driven on the westbound side of the roadway by F. Michael Piveronas, of Rumford.

A Game Warden and a nurse who happened to be in the area at the time ran up to the cars and found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy who they tried to help while first responders headed to the scene. Despite life-saving measures at the scene and at the hospital, the boy died from his injuries.

Police had initially said all four people involved in the crash sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Milligan said Monday that Rumford police and other assisting agencies, including the district attorney's office, are continuing to investigate the crash, collecting and reviewing evidence, and conducting witness interviews. No decision on criminal charges will be made until the investigation has been completed.

Police have said previously that they believed alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash.

No further details regarding the investigation are expected to be released "until a thorough investigation has been completed and a determination has been made," Milligan said.