April Snow Is ‘Extra Bonus' for Maine Ski Resorts

Snow fell in much of Maine, including at Sunday River Resort, with rain falling in other parts of the state

By Dustin Wlodkowski

A large portion of Maine saw at least a few inches of snow on Friday, with rain and wind having impacts on parts of the state, as well.

In the morning, the rain caused three people to hydroplane and crash within an hour of each other, including a fiery highway crash involving a van in Ogunquit.

But the snow, which began accumulating in parts of the state, especially Maine's western mountains, had more of a positive impact.

A serious spring snow is very welcome at Sunday River Resort in Newry, where it will provide a fresh coating of natural snow in the last full week of the ski season.

"This late April snow is just an extra bonus for us," said Karolyn Castaldo, the resort's director of communications.

Unlike most years, when the resort reduces when it is open to weekends in spring, Sunday River will keep trails open every day of its final week, coinciding with April vacation for Maine schools.

"I think the natural snow is going to mean a busier weekend on the slopes than we were expecting," said Castaldo.

Meanwhile, in Fryeburg, the snow had minimal impact, with the high school choosing to dismiss early for student driver safety, but most schools remaining open.

A road under construction in the middle of town caused some minor bumps for drivers, but otherwise, the snow and rain were welcome as a much needed source of water.

"We really needed here. It's dry," said Cathy Trumbull, co-owner of Trumbull's Hardware. "This is poor farmer's fertilizer."

