Bourne

Cape Cod man accused of touching girls inappropriately at the beach, including licking one

Jeffrey Burgess, 60, of Bourne, was indicted on charges of assault and battery, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and entice a child under 16

By Thea DiGiammerino

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A Cape Cod man is facing indecent assault charges, accused of making sexual advances toward two girls, including licking one of them, at the beach earlier this week, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Jeffrey Burgess, 60, of Bourne, was indicted on charges of assault and battery, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and entice a child under 16.

Prosecutors allege that Brugess approached the two girls on Electric Ave. Beach in Bourne on Aug. 7 and tried to get them to come into a wooded area near the beach, adding that Burgess made sexual advances during the conversation, touched both girls on their hands and arms, and licked one of them.

Burgess is in custody, held on bail, prosecutors said. Bourne police say if he were to be released, one of the conditions would be that he stay away from the beach.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More Cape Cod news

Cape Cod 2 hours ago

E. coli in some Bourne water prompts boil notice

Massachusetts Aug 9

Two indicted for murder in Cape Cod stabbing

Cape Cod Aug 8

Criminal investigation opened into Cape Cod boat crash that killed teen girl

This article tagged under:

Bourne
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us