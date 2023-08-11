Cape Cod man accused of touching girls inappropriately at the beach, including licking one

A Cape Cod man is facing indecent assault charges, accused of making sexual advances toward two girls, including licking one of them, at the beach earlier this week, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Jeffrey Burgess, 60, of Bourne, was indicted on charges of assault and battery, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and entice a child under 16.

Prosecutors allege that Brugess approached the two girls on Electric Ave. Beach in Bourne on Aug. 7 and tried to get them to come into a wooded area near the beach, adding that Burgess made sexual advances during the conversation, touched both girls on their hands and arms, and licked one of them.

Burgess is in custody, held on bail, prosecutors said. Bourne police say if he were to be released, one of the conditions would be that he stay away from the beach.

Additional details were not immediately available.