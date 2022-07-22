Cumberland, RI Couple Died From Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police

Following a month-long investigation, police announced Friday that a married couple from Cumberland, Rhode Island, died from an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities have determined Courtney Huard, 42, was fatally shot by her husband Eric Huard, 51, at the couple's Birchwood Drive home last month, Cumberland police said, citing a "thorough investigation." Eric Huard then turned the gun on himself.

Police responded to the Huard's home around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene. Police later identified them as a married couple, and said they did not believe their deaths were the result of a random act of violence.

The couple's three children were also found inside the home, but they were not injured.

“We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones," Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement. "Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time.”

Benson also recognized the "diligent efforts and collaborative approach" of Cumberland detectives, Rhode Island State Police, the Attorney General's office, and the state medical examiner's office who jointly investigated this case.