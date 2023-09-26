Driver in deadly Hingham Apple store crash returns to jail over GPS bracelet

The driver accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, last year had his bail revoked on Tuesday after allegedly failing to charge the device used to guarantee he's obeying his home confinement.

Bradley Rein, 54, was ordered to wear the bracelet while out of jail on grand jury charges in the Nov. 21, 2022, crash that killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured 22 others.

But authorities lost contact with Rein's GPS bracelet over the weekend, prompting Hingham police to visit his house more than once to tell him to turn it back on, prosecutors said Tuesday, alleging he hadn't charged the bracelet. On Monday, they obtained a warrant for the alleged probation violation and he was taken into custody.

In Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Diane Freniere ordered he have his bail revoked for 60 days, prosecutors said.

His lawyer has called the crash an accident.

A Plymouth County grand jury indicted Rein in March on one count of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation over Bradley's death. He's also been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In April, Rein was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle and to get approval from the court to travel out of the state for any reason. He was also ordered to turn over his passport, be fitted for a GPS monitor and possess no weapons.

Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. First responders found workers and bystanders administering first aid to the victims, several of whom were badly injured, authorities have said.

Rein told police at the scene that his foot got stuck on the SUV's accelerator, prosecutors said. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Prosecutors allege that electronic records from Rein's 4Runner show "no indication of brake application" during the five seconds ahead of the crash, when the SUV accelerated to 60 mph and swerved off the road into the front of the store.

Rein also faces a civil lawsuit, along with Apple and the owner, developer and management of the property where the store is located, filed by multiple victims of the crash.