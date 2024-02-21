Fire at MBTA's Kendall/MIT Red Line station; shuttles replace trains

A fire at an MBTA Red Line station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has disrupted train service, officials said.

A fire involving a train was reported about 2:52 p.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Harvard and Park Street Stations because of the fire department activity, and urged riders to expect delays.

14:52 TRAIN/TROLLY FIRE TRANSIT at 2XX MAIN ST in #CambMA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 21, 2024

Shuttle buses replace Red Line service between Harvard and Park St due to Fire Department activity at Kendall/MIT. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 21, 2024

Box 2559 has been transmitted for a reported fire at Kendall MBTA. Fire companies are on scene investigating at this time. @CambridgePolice officers & @MBTATransitPD are on scene for traffic & pedestrian safety. https://t.co/oFi1CMXGMb pic.twitter.com/bi2JUenls9 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 21, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.