Fire at MBTA's Kendall/MIT Red Line station; shuttles replace trains

A fire at an MBTA Red Line station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has disrupted train service, officials said.
A fire involving a train was reported about 2:52 p.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Harvard and Park Street Stations because of the fire department activity, and urged riders to expect delays.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.