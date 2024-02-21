cambridge

Fire at MBTA's Kendall/MIT Red Line station; shuttles replace trains

The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Harvard and Park Street Stations because of the fire department activity, and urged riders to expect delays

By Asher Klein

Cambridge firefighters outside the Kendall/MIT MBTA Red Line stop for a report of a fire on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
A fire at an MBTA Red Line station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has disrupted train service, officials said.

A fire involving a train was reported about 2:52 p.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Harvard and Park Street Stations because of the fire department activity, and urged riders to expect delays.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

