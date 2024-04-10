Boston

Fire displaces 15 people, including 2 children, in Roxbury

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire displaced 15 people, including two children, in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at about 4:20 a.m. at 101 Northampton St., the Boston Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were showing from the third floor, according to fire officials.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A resident was taken to the hospital, authorities said. Their condition wasn't immediately released.

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

More Boston news

Boston 22 hours ago

Fire reported at construction site above South Station, work halted for safety review

Boston 13 hours ago

As Boston leaders debate bringing on ‘rat czar,' communities try artful approach

Boston Marathon 13 hours ago

Preparations underway for the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us