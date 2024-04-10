Fire displaces 15 people, including 2 children, in Roxbury

A fire displaced 15 people, including two children, in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at about 4:20 a.m. at 101 Northampton St., the Boston Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were showing from the third floor, according to fire officials.

At approx. 4:20 fire showing from the 3rd floor of a 4 story multi family occupied building at 101 Northampton st. 1 resident was transported by @BOSTON_EMS , 13adults and 2 children were displaced. Damage estimated 700,000 .The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bHj3Jj0mBe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 10, 2024

A resident was taken to the hospital, authorities said. Their condition wasn't immediately released.

The fire caused an estimated $700,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.