Foxborough High School logo featuring Native American man discontinued by school board

A high school logo has been phased out, after the school board in Foxborough, Massachusetts, voted to change it over concerns that the mascot was offensive.

The Foxborough warriors have featured a Native American man on their logo, which will now be discontinued after Tuesday night's board meeting, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Three board members voted to change the logo, with one voting not to and another abstaining.

The decision received mixed reactions from people.

"It's strength, it's courage, it's power, it's never been about being derogatory to anybody," Jamie Kelley, a community member, told WJAR.

"We have a majority of the town and we have Native Americans from the town saying it's disrespectful to change that logo and they just go ahead and change it," Foxborough High School senior Lincoln Moore told the news outlet.

With Tuesday's vote, any equipment and scoreboards that have the old logo will be allowed to stay until their life span runs out. Students and parents will still be allowed to wear clothes with the logo, as well.

However, no new equipment or clothes will be made with the old logo.

It's unclear when school district leaders will meet to decide on a new logo.