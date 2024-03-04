Haverhill

Investigation underway in Haverhill after man, woman found shot to death inside home

The case is under investigation by the district attorney's office and the Haverhill Police Department

An investigation is underway in Haverhill, Massachusetts, after two people were found dead inside a home over the weekend. The discovery left the neighborhood shaken.

Police were called to a home on Broadway Street at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, a man and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

"I'm hearing people scream and cry and running down the street," said Emily Long, a neighbor. "I feel really, really bad, especially hearing what people have to say, or what they are yelling and crying, and I understand the pain. I feel really, really bad."

The victims haven't been publicly identified pending notification of the family.

The case is under investigation by the district attorney's office and the Haverhill Police Department.

