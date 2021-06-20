Local

Traffic Stop

Maine Might Ban Traffic Stops Used to Investigate Unrelated Criminal Activity

The proposal is intended to prevent police from pulling over drivers when they don't have "articulable suspicion"

Empleado_muere_arrollado_por_tren_Amtrak.jpg

Maine might ban traffic stops that are intended as a way to investigate unrelated criminal activity.

Such traffic stops are sometimes called "pretextual" stops. A proposal by Democratic Rep. Victoria Morales of South Portland would end the practice.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Discrimination 31 mins ago

Collins and Shaheen Introduce Bill to Prevent Discrimination Against LGBTQ Jurors

coronavirus Jun 16

Maine to Give Someone $1 for Each Vaccinated Person in the State

The Maine House of Representatives voted to advance the proposal on Tuesday. The Maine Legislature House Democratic Office says the bill is designed to prevent police from pulling drivers over to investigate unrelated criminal activity for which the officer "does not at the time of the stop have an articulable suspicion."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Traffic StopMaine policeMaine HouseCriminal activity
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us