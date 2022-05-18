Maine Teen Killed in New Jersey Beach Sand Collapse

The young Maine man who died when a hole he was digging on a Jersey Shore beach collapsed is being remembered in his home state.

According to Toms River, New Jersey officials, 18-year-old Levi Caverly of Union, Maine was killed when a hole dug with frisbees collapsed on both him and his 17-year-old sister.

She was able to be rescued but first responders said he was killed when the sand moved.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, his father, Todd Caverly said, "Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He knew Jesus Christ," the statement continued. "He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program."

In Union, Maine, where Levi Caverly lived with his family, people who spoke to NECN & NBC10 Boston and had heard about the incident called it tragic.

In a separate Facebook post, Todd Caverly thanked people for praying for his family and said they expected to spend time with people from their church on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the Mayor of Toms River, Mo Hill Jr., has urged people not to dig holes "so big you get up to your head and your neck."

As of Tuesday night, he had also said there was some question about whether or not the hole, which was 10 feet deep, was actually a sinkhole or if it had collapsed on its own.