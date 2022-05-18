Local

Levi Caverly

Maine Teen Killed in New Jersey Beach Sand Collapse

Eighteen-year-old Levi Caverly of Union, Maine was killed when a hole dug with frisbees collapsed on both him and his 17-year-old sister.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The young Maine man who died when a hole he was digging on a Jersey Shore beach collapsed is being remembered in his home state.

According to Toms River, New Jersey officials, 18-year-old Levi Caverly of Union, Maine was killed when a hole dug with frisbees collapsed on both him and his 17-year-old sister.

She was able to be rescued but first responders said he was killed when the sand moved.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, his father, Todd Caverly said, "Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He knew Jesus Christ," the statement continued. "He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program."

In Union, Maine, where Levi Caverly lived with his family, people who spoke to NECN & NBC10 Boston and had heard about the incident called it tragic.

In a separate Facebook post, Todd Caverly thanked people for praying for his family and said they expected to spend time with people from their church on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the Mayor of Toms River, Mo Hill Jr., has urged people not to dig holes "so big you get up to your head and your neck."

As of Tuesday night, he had also said there was some question about whether or not the hole, which was 10 feet deep, was actually a sinkhole or if it had collapsed on its own.

More Maine news

Maine 6 hours ago

Potholes Are So Bad in One Maine Town They Stopped Delivering the Mail

Maine May 15

Maine Kindergartener Dragged by School Bus

Maine May 13

Starbucks in Maine Is First in State to Announce Union Plan

This article tagged under:

Levi CaverlyMaineNew JerseyunionToms River
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us