Arrest Made in Deadly Portland Shooting

Police in Portland, Maine have arrested a suspect in the recent murder of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the middle of a dense residential neighborhood.

According to a news release from the city’s police department, 21-year-old Tristin Chamberlain of Portland has been charged in the murder of 26-year-old Tyler Flexon on November 29.

Chamberlain turned himself into the York County Sheriff’s Office this past Sunday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on December 2.

The murder is one of the high-profile violent incidents in the city that occurred in 2022. They also include multiple shootings in the Old Port neighborhood and a bullet going through a child’s bedroom wall.

Another shooting occurred this past weekend outside of a strip club in Portland when a 39-year-old man was struck with a bullet.

According to police, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

By early September, shootings in Portland had already more than doubled from 2021, with Portland’s Police Chief Heath Gorham moving some officers onto streets from other assignments like construction details.

As of Tuesday, the department had logged 52 shootings so far in 2022, with twelve people struck by gunfire.

There had also been 21 stabbings.