Maine's Iconic Chickadee License Plate Design Could Be Replaced

Maine's state license plate design could be replaced, according to a new proposal being floated by the Secretary of State's Office.

News Center Maine reports the state is considering replacing the iconic chickadee general issue license plate with a new design featuring the 1901 state flag.

"License plates serve not only to identify vehicles, but are a way of expressing our love for our state," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement. "We’re excited to present this new design proposal for the coming license plate reissuance."

The change is being considered due to safety and compliance concerns. Since the license plates were originally issued in 1999, deterioration has become an issue, impacting toll collection and the ability of law enforcement to read them.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the state Legislature's Transportation Committee in the coming weeks.