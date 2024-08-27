Man arrested for robbing, threatening to shoot clerk at post office in Portland, Maine

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob a post office branch just outside of downtown Portland, Maine, on Monday.

Portland police said they responded to the post office on Forest Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery.

A man had allegedly approached the counter and demanded the register be opened, threatening to shooot the clerk. The clerk refused to open the register, and the man then departed after making additional threats.

The man, identified as Jacobie Jefferson, was quickly located in nearby Deering Oaks Park and taken into custody. He was charged with robbery, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, indecent conduct and violating conditions of release. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jefferson was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. No bail or court information was released by police.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the case to call police at 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.