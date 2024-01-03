car crash

Man dies after being hit by vehicle outside Quincy senior center

An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle outside a senior center in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place about 9:25 a.m. outside the 1000 Southern Artery Senior Center, near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery, according to Quincy police. An 85-year-old man was rushed to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m.

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old Quincy man, who stayed at the scene and called police, officials said.

State and local police were investigating what happened, and anyone with information was asked to call Quincy police at 617-745-5824.

