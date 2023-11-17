Salem

One person injured in early-morning fire in Salem

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battled a blaze in a building in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Lafayette Street.

Arriving firefighters found flames coming from the front window. One resident was found unconscious in the front entrance to the apartment. He was revived and taken to Salem Hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

