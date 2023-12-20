Parents shocked after Arlington Catholic teacher resigns amid investigation: ‘Nobody can believe it'

A teacher at a Massachusetts Catholic school has resigned following an incident with students involving "inappropriate contact."

The Arlington Catholic High School teacher is not being identified and Arlington police are now looking into the matter but couldn't provide an update on the investigation as its ongoing.

While it continues, parents were very adamant, saying this incident in no way should reflect the nature of this school.

"Nobody can believe it," said a parent, who asked to keep her identity private.

The mother of two Arlington Catholic High School students is still shocked to hear that one former teacher is being accused of "inappropriate contact."

"The educator in question has a very good reputation here at the school," said the mother. "He's just very straight forward, very factual."

"I have full confidence that this educator will be exonerated," she added.

The allegations were made by multiple students last week, according to a statement from the school. Those students confided in another teacher who told the administration and the very next morning, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building.

Later that same morning, the teacher submitted their resignation.

"You're always surprised by this. You see this on the news, and you are always surprised," said Brian Kemmett, who was dropping his daughter off to school on Wednesday. "It's always somebody else but this time, it's us. But we feel very safe coming back here."

In a statement Tuesday, school officials wrote in part, "We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the administration. all members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students."

A school official told NBC10 Boston that the Archdiocese of Boston is also handling the internal investigation at the school. NBC10 Boston reached out to the archdiocese but have yet to hear back.

Police said after their investigation, they'll determine what charges if any will come about.