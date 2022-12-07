Rhode Island Man Charged in Jan. 6 Riot

A Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, the FBI said Wednesday.

William B. Cotton, 53, of Hopkington, Rhode Island, is accused of entering the Capitol along with thousands of other rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Cotton is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI continues to investigate the events of Jan. 6 and is still looking for the public's help to identify all the perpetrators. Anyone with information can call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Department of Justice has established a public database with information on the cases, including defendant names, charges, cases status and court case numbers.