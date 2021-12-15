RI Gov. to Announce Steps to Address COVID-19 Surge

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to announce new measures Wednesday aimed at addressing the state's COVID-19 surge.

McKee and Department of Public Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to announce "a comprehensive set of actions" to address the increase in COVID cases and alleviate pressure on the hospital system.

The governor said in a press release that the aim is to also allow schools to remain open for in-person learning and to prevent any further disruption to small businesses.

The state has had a high level of COVID-19 transmission since August. The state's first case of the omicron variant was reported last week.

The person is in their 20s, lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel in New York. They completed a primary vaccination series and had no record of a booster shot.

McKee and the health department continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated, get a booster shot if they’re already vaccinated, get tested and consider wearing a mask in crowded public places.

The state health department announced Friday that it was expanding booster dose eligibility to residents ages 16 and older because U.S. health authorities had again expanded the nation’s booster campaign, opening extra doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to several million 16- and 17-year-olds.

McKee and state health officials are encouraging residents ages 16 and older to get a booster six months after their Pfizer or Moderna primary series or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Only Pfizer booster doses are being administered to teenagers.