snow

Some areas of northern New England received over a foot of snow overnight

Seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont

By Marc Fortier

Wooden ruler stuck into snow bank to measure depth.
Getty Images

Some areas of northern New England have already received over a foot of snow as a result of the nor'easter that swept across the region overnight.

The town of Porter in southern Maine had already seen 12.2 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Thursday, and seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Porter: 12.2"

Hollis: 10.1

Otisfield: 10"

New Gloucester: 8.8"

Lewiston: 8.7"

Cumberland: 8.3"

Windham: 8"

Gardiner: 7.9"

Farmingdale: 7.2"

Livermore Falls: 7"

Augusta: 6.8"

East Baldwin: 5.4"

Shapleigh: 5.3"

Lisbon: 4"

Vermont

Rochester: 7"

Johnson: 6"

West Burke: 6"

Essex Center: 5.8"

Norwich: 5"

Colchester: 5"

St. Albans: 4.1"

Milton: 4"

New Hampshire

Madison: 11.3"

Plymouth: 10"

Bartlett: 9"

Albany: 9"

New London: 8.5"

Conway: 8"

Hooksett: 7.5"

Canterbury: 6.5"

North Hartland: 4"

Massachusetts

Plainfield: 6"

Click here for the full list of snowfall totals.

More on the storm

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Multiple crashes reported across Mass., NH amid nor'easter

power outages 2 hours ago

Over 300,000 without power in New England due to storm

forecast 5 hours ago

Nor'easter pummels New England with heavy rain, sleet, snow and wind: Watch live

This article tagged under:

snow
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us