Some areas of northern New England have already received over a foot of snow as a result of the nor'easter that swept across the region overnight.
The town of Porter in southern Maine had already seen 12.2 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Thursday, and seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:
Maine
Porter: 12.2"
Hollis: 10.1
Otisfield: 10"
New Gloucester: 8.8"
Lewiston: 8.7"
Cumberland: 8.3"
Windham: 8"
Gardiner: 7.9"
Farmingdale: 7.2"
Livermore Falls: 7"
Augusta: 6.8"
East Baldwin: 5.4"
Shapleigh: 5.3"
Lisbon: 4"
Vermont
Rochester: 7"
Johnson: 6"
West Burke: 6"
Essex Center: 5.8"
Norwich: 5"
Colchester: 5"
St. Albans: 4.1"
Milton: 4"
New Hampshire
Madison: 11.3"
Plymouth: 10"
Bartlett: 9"
Albany: 9"
New London: 8.5"
Conway: 8"
Hooksett: 7.5"
Canterbury: 6.5"
North Hartland: 4"
Massachusetts
Plainfield: 6"