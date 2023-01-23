Local

snowfall

Snowfall Totals: These Are the Towns That Won Round 1

The rain is expected to turn back into snow on Monday night

By Marc Fortier

Some areas of northern New England have already seen over 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Sunday and is expected to turn to rain for many on Monday before the snow returns again on Monday night.

The snow is expected to return around 1 p.m. in the Boston area, bringing up to another 2 inches by the evening commute.

Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

West Newbury, Vermont: 8.5"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Braintree, Vermont: 8.5"

Concord, N.H.: 7"

Keene, N.H.: 6.5"

Groton, Vermont: 6"

Arlington, Vermont: 6"

Orwell, Vermont: 5.7"

Canterbury, N.H.: 5"

Cornville, Maine: 5"

Northfield, Vermont: 5"

Shapleigh, Maine: 4.5"

Topsham, Maine: 4.5"

Livermore Falls, Maine: 4.5"

Westminster, Vermont: 4"

Worcester, Vermont: 4"

Underhill, Vermont: 3.5"

Bridgton, Maine: 3.5"

Clarksburg, Massachusetts: 3.5"

Manchester, N.H.: 3.2"

North Adams, Massachusetts: 3.2"

Cumberland, Maine: 3.1"

Kennebunk, Maine, 3"

Rochester, N.H.: 3"

Ashburnham, Massachusetts: 3"

Meredith, N.H.: 3"

Madison, N.H.: 3"

Elmore, Vermont: 3"

West Norwich, Vermont: 3"

Plainfield, Massachusetts: 3"

Rowe, Massachusetts: 3"

Savoy, Massachusetts: 2.7"

Hooksett, N.H.: 2.6"

Hillsborough, N.H.: 2.5"

Newport, N.H.: 2.5"

Click here for more snowfall totals from across the northeast.

More on Monday's storm

Weather 4 hours ago

Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across Mass., NH

forecast 4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday

Weather 4 hours ago

Over 35,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

This article tagged under:

snowfallNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us