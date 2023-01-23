Snowfall Totals: These Are the Towns That Won Round 1

Some areas of northern New England have already seen over 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Sunday and is expected to turn to rain for many on Monday before the snow returns again on Monday night.

The snow is expected to return around 1 p.m. in the Boston area, bringing up to another 2 inches by the evening commute.

Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

West Newbury, Vermont: 8.5"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Braintree, Vermont: 8.5"

Concord, N.H.: 7"

Keene, N.H.: 6.5"

Groton, Vermont: 6"

Arlington, Vermont: 6"

Orwell, Vermont: 5.7"

Canterbury, N.H.: 5"

Cornville, Maine: 5"

Northfield, Vermont: 5"

Shapleigh, Maine: 4.5"

Topsham, Maine: 4.5"

Livermore Falls, Maine: 4.5"

Westminster, Vermont: 4"

Worcester, Vermont: 4"

Underhill, Vermont: 3.5"

Bridgton, Maine: 3.5"

Clarksburg, Massachusetts: 3.5"

Manchester, N.H.: 3.2"

North Adams, Massachusetts: 3.2"

Cumberland, Maine: 3.1"

Kennebunk, Maine, 3"

Rochester, N.H.: 3"

Ashburnham, Massachusetts: 3"

Meredith, N.H.: 3"

Madison, N.H.: 3"

Elmore, Vermont: 3"

West Norwich, Vermont: 3"

Plainfield, Massachusetts: 3"

Rowe, Massachusetts: 3"

Savoy, Massachusetts: 2.7"

Hooksett, N.H.: 2.6"

Hillsborough, N.H.: 2.5"

Newport, N.H.: 2.5"

Click here for more snowfall totals from across the northeast.