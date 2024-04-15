Woman running Boston Marathon to raise awareness about mental health

Elizabeth Saylor is running the Boston Marathon for the very first time. She's doing it in honor of her father in an effort to raise awareness about mental health.

"Running Boston has been a lifelong dream of mine," said Saylor.

But her road to get here has been an emotional journey.

"On March 12, 2008, my dad committed suicide," said Saylor.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

She was just 13 when her dad died.

"I think it's really brought to my attention the discomfort around mental health and how people really, really can't talk about it," she said.

So, that's why she's made it her mission to spread awareness about mental health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 11 minutes someone dies by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Saylor is running to raise money for the Stepping Strong Center. Its injury prevention program provides suicide prevention training services.

"It emphasizes the importance of really reaching out to people," said Eve Kennedy-Spaien from Spaulding Outpatient Center. "I think it's an incredibly important cause to support."

"Knowing this is so much bigger than me," said Saylor. "This is about a whole community of people."

And that's why every step Saylor takes will be so meaningful. As she pushes herself to do something difficult just like her dad always told her.

"He pushed me to be uncomfortable and he pushed me to embrace discomfort," said Saylor.

It's a message for everyone struggling, no matter what the challenge is.

"I think especially for little girls, now that's one of the best lessons they can have is you can be uncomfortable, and you will be OK and work through it," said Saylor. "I know I'm going to be thinking about my mom, my brother and my dad because this is for them."