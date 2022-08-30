3 New Activities Around Boston That Will Get Your Heart, and Social Life, Racing

Are you looking to spice up your social life? Sure, dinner or a couple of cocktails can be fun, but there are three must-stop spots around Boston that you need to add to your list of things to do.

Workouts With Bounce

A fitness class is a great way to hang out with friends, especially when it’s got a bounce to it. During the pandemic Amy Brackman wanted to stay fit (and sane!), so she started sharing her passion for Kangoo boots and Boston Jumps was born.

The classes are great for people of all ages, all abilities, and all sizes. The boots absorb 80% of the impact often felt in your joints; Brackman explains it’s “almost like having mini trampolines on your feet.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They were designed by an orthopedic surgeon with your longevity in mind.

Classes are held throughout the state but have planted their roots on the North Shore at Salem Fitness.

On Par

Also up on the North Shore is the new Golf Lounge 18. The bar and restaurant has 8 golf bays where you can access their Tracksmith technology to play games, improve your swing, or just experience courses across the world -- without a passport!

Pickleball, Cornhole, and Food, Oh, My!

Lastly, PKL is Southie’s newest hot spot. The warehouse-like space offers popular pickleball, shuffleboard, cornhole, and a full food and drink menu.

Owner Brian Weller shares, “We all lost something in COVID, and I think we lost, like, getting together and having a good time and with our friends and family. So, what we really wanted to do was make a space where you could get together with big groups of people and have a little bit of the competitive edge come out along with the drinks and along with the food.”

You can book a court online at Homepage - PKL Boston (playpkl.com)

u003cemu003eWant to know what's up for your weekend? u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eClick here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Bostonu003c/au003eu003cemu003e. (You might even find a few freebies, including recipes!)u003c/emu003e

No matter what you're looking for, Boston's dynamic West End has it all. Derek Zagami checked out the neighborhood and shares his top spots.