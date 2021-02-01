Watch Live: Snow Already Accumulating Statewide, Conditions Expected to Worsen

The snow has started falling and the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a major winter storm that might accumulate to more than a foot in some towns.

Snowing, already. It began a few hours ahead of schedule. And away we goooo.. Watch #NBCCT all AM long for coverage of this coastal storm. https://t.co/3D0wTLn2J5 pic.twitter.com/fxtpRDh75I — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 1, 2021

A strong area of low pressure brought snow into the state early Monday morning. The snow will become steadier and heavier by afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of schools have closed or switched to a remote learning day for tomorrow. You can see the full list here.

NBC Connecticut

How Much Snow You May See

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 10 to 16 inches of snow for most of Connecticut. Mixing along coastal areas of eastern Connecticut will result in snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches.

Timing Out The Storm

The snow becomes steadier and heavier throughout the morning.

NBC Connecticut

The snow becomes heavy at times around noon and the wind gusts increase. NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect the heaviest snow to fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

NBC Connecticut

By the afternoon, there is heavy snow falling, gusty winds and treacherous travel.

NBC Connecticut

After dinner time, the mixing begins to work north and continues through the evening and overnight.

NBC Connecticut

Most of the state could end up with more than one foot of snow.

Impacts of the Storm

Along with heavy snow Monday afternoon, winds will start gusting 30 to as high as 50 mph.

NBC Connecticut

White out conditions can't be ruled out for a time Monday afternoon.

NBC Connecticut

Isolated and scattered power outages are possible.

NBC Connecticut's Darren Sweeney discusses some of the impacts of today's snow storm where the wind and scattered power outages may become a concern.

Travel Impact

NBC Connecticut meteorologists believe travel will be treacherous for the evening commute.

The governor has instituted a travel ban in collaboration with neighboring states.

All empty and tandem tractor-trailers are prohibited from traveling on Interstates 84, 91 and 95. All tractor-trailers will also be prohibited from traveling on Interstate 84, the governor said.

Travel ban on certain tractor trailers is in effect until further notice 👇 https://t.co/X10tfngoFJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 1, 2021

Plow Drivers Ask Residents to Stay Home if Possible

Plow crews are working to clear the snow across the state and are asking residents to stay home if possible.

CT. Dept. of Transportation Spokesperson Kevin Nursick gives an update on the roads and plow crews amid Monday's storm.

A quiet but snowy Berlin Turnpike in #Newington this morning. Plow crews are working hard already #nbcct pic.twitter.com/YmIZIi7zHL — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 1, 2021

"Keep your car off the roads and don't go out unless absolutely necessary. It's imperative that our plow drivers not only get the roads passable, but also open the roads up to the edge of the road so that when the snow starts to melt, we have access to the catch basins," said Meriden Public Works Director Howard Weissberg.

Plow crews are working to clear the snow across the state and are asking residents to stay home if possible.

You can get the latest details on the storm here.