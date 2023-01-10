Massachusetts

Police Seek Malden Man Missing Since New Year's Eve Weekend

Bruce Crowley, 56, was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 4

By Marc Fortier

Provincetown Police

Police in Provincetown and Malden, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing since New Year's Eve weekend.

Provincetown police said they are assisting Malden police in their search for Bruce Crowley, who was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 4 after a New Year's weekend stay in Provincetown.

He is described as 5'8" tall, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last known to be driving a 2011 grey Mini Cooper with a Massachusetts license plate, but that vehicle was found by police in a parking lot in Provincetown.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Provincetown police at 508-487-1212 or Malden police at 781-397-7171.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru

cohasset 11 hours ago

New Details in Search for Missing Mom Ana Walshe, Arrest of Husband

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsProvincetown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us